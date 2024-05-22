Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.37 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,531,000 after buying an additional 4,200,989 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,189,000 after buying an additional 3,815,686 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,473,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 585.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,107,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,760,000 after buying an additional 946,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,695,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,189,000 after buying an additional 621,382 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IAU stock opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $46.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.21.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.