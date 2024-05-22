Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.39 Million Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 22.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter worth approximately $3,751,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In other news, Director Catherine A. Suever purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.33 per share, for a total transaction of $27,332.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,060.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine A. Suever purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.33 per share, for a total transaction of $27,332.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,060.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Guy C. Hachey purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $193,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,590. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 43,400 shares of company stock worth $2,820,322. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $70.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 60.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.23. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $472.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.93 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hexcel from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hexcel from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hexcel from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

