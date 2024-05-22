Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $841,000 Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 30.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $504,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 15.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,846,000 after buying an additional 53,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 374,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,060,000 after buying an additional 38,110 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BWXT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BWX Technologies from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $88.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $107.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $603.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

