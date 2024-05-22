Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,092 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 43.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Plug Power

In related news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 639,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 181.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on PLUG shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.49.

Read Our Latest Report on PLUG

Plug Power Profile

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.