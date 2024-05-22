Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Standex International by 341.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SXI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Standex International from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Insider Transactions at Standex International

In related news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.02, for a total transaction of $437,929.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,453.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $882,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,319,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.02, for a total transaction of $437,929.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 862 shares in the company, valued at $153,453.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Stock Performance

Standex International stock opened at $172.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.20. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $130.04 and a twelve month high of $184.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. Standex International had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $177.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Further Reading

