Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 176,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSAI. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hesai Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 590,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,272,000. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Hesai Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 57,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Hesai Group Stock Down 13.9 %

Shares of Hesai Group stock opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $575.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47. Hesai Group has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hesai Group Profile

Hesai Group ( NASDAQ:HSAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.04 million for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Hesai Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

