Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,825 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Globus Medical Trading Up 0.4 %

GMED stock opened at $66.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.42. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 103.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $606.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.82 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $550,574.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,613.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Globus Medical news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $550,574.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,613.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 566,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,807,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,890 shares of company stock worth $5,940,387 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.