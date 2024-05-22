Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,899 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,016,000. Investment House LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 79,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 26,044 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,794,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,730,000 after purchasing an additional 344,616 shares during the period. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DQ. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $17.50 price objective (down from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Daqo New Energy Price Performance

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.13. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $43.66. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.32.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $415.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.