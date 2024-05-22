Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 398.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 76,220 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,095,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.06, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

