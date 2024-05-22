Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lightwave Logic were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lightwave Logic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Lightwave Logic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 315,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Lightwave Logic by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

LWLG stock opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4.40. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $9.18.

Lightwave Logic ( NASDAQ:LWLG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Lightwave Logic, Inc focuses on the development of photonic devices and electro-optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications, telecommunications, and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

