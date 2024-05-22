Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,114 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE DEI opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.71 and a beta of 1.05. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $16.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently -245.16%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

