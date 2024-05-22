Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 42,854 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 77.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,854 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 89.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,770,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,298,000 after acquiring an additional 835,290 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,495,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,626,000 after buying an additional 778,034 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 939,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,067,000 after buying an additional 297,089 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 348.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 294,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,174,000 after buying an additional 228,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 371.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,044,000 after buying an additional 227,634 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEDG opened at $48.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.95 and its 200 day moving average is $72.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.53. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $306.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.60. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.97 million. Research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director More Avery acquired 7,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $474,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,246,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $73.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Capmk cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $81.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $105.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.38.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

