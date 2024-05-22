Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 5,000 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,947,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,119,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 289.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 47,835 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $742,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.36%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

