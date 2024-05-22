Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 6,030 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in Parsons by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Parsons by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Parsons from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Parsons from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen upgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Parsons from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $77.15 on Wednesday. Parsons Co. has a 1-year low of $42.79 and a 1-year high of $85.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.91 and its 200 day moving average is $71.64. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 428.63, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

