Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 9,447 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,447 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 569.8% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

KTOS stock opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average is $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.23 and a beta of 0.81. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $22.04.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.48 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $127,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 345,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,305,768.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $70,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,786,191.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $127,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 345,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,305,768.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,038 shares of company stock worth $801,339 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

