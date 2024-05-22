Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 992 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $9,239,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,491,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 26,156 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,510,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ESE stock opened at $110.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.84 and a 200-day moving average of $104.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.77 and a 1-year high of $118.60.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leon J. Olivier sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $90,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th.

View Our Latest Report on ESE

About ESCO Technologies

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.