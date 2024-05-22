Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HY. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 589,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,262,000 after buying an additional 222,340 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 210,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after buying an additional 90,355 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after buying an additional 57,758 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 131,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after buying an additional 36,758 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,154,000 after buying an additional 12,747 shares during the period. 46.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HY. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $74.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.60. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 42.94%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $680,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,331,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $293,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 378,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,220,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $680,932.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,331,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

