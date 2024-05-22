MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Insider Grant R. Bates Sells 35,000 Shares

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) insider Grant R. Bates sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $474,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,291.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global Trading Up 0.1 %

MRC stock opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.40. MRC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. MRC Global had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on MRC Global from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on MRC Global

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MRC Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MRC Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,179,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,391,000 after purchasing an additional 175,865 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MRC Global by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,448,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,344,000 after buying an additional 285,843 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its position in MRC Global by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 3,866,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,574,000 after buying an additional 891,454 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MRC Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,635,000 after buying an additional 36,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in MRC Global by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,010,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,863,000 after buying an additional 561,706 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.