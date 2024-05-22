Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE) Insider Buys £11,400 in Stock

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Free Report) insider Jack Pailing bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £11,400 ($14,489.07).

Get Naked Wines alerts:

Naked Wines Stock Performance

Shares of WINE stock opened at GBX 57.95 ($0.74) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.89, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.71. Naked Wines plc has a one year low of GBX 26.50 ($0.34) and a one year high of GBX 120 ($1.53). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 55.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.72, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.20.

About Naked Wines

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.