Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE) Insider Buys £11,400 in Stock

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Free Report) insider Jack Pailing bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £11,400 ($14,489.07).
Naked Wines Stock Performance
Shares of WINE stock opened at GBX 57.95 ($0.74) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.89, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.71. Naked Wines plc has a one year low of GBX 26.50 ($0.34) and a one year high of GBX 120 ($1.53). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 55.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.72, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.20.
About Naked Wines
