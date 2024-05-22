National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 86.5% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 4.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Health Investors Stock Up 0.1 %

National Health Investors stock opened at $65.87 on Wednesday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 13.24 and a current ratio of 13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.59.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 118.03%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NHI shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on National Health Investors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford bought 10,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.69 per share, with a total value of $586,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 110,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,757.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

