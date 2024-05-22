Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Holdings Trimmed by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 118,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,021,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $162.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.53. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.30 and a 52 week high of $187.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.19%.

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $72,497.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,659.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $72,497.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,275,659.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $5,038,724.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,032,784.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,373 shares of company stock valued at $7,632,777 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NXST shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

