Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Stake Lifted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Free Report) by 92.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Noah were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Noah alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Noah by 19.1% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 234,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Noah during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Noah during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Noah by 260.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Noah by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noah Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $984.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.94. Noah Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $74.64 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOAH

Noah Company Profile

(Free Report)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.