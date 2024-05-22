Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 197,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,569 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 11.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 18,269 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Nomura by 26.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Nomura by 17.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 87,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 13,033 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nomura by 19.4% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Nomura by 71.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 17,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

NMR stock opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $6.62.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

