NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Raised by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $953.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $885.48 and a 200-day moving average of $694.58. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $298.06 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,002.18.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

