NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $88,598,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,471 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,349,610 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,144,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,637 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,477,385 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,702,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $728,543,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $953.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $885.48 and its 200-day moving average is $694.58. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.06 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 23.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,002.18.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

