NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 139.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,151 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $953.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $885.48 and its 200-day moving average is $694.58. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $298.06 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 23.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,160.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $970.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,002.18.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

