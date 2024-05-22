NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Prospect Hill Management LLC

Prospect Hill Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.8% of Prospect Hill Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Prospect Hill Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,001 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,002.18.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $953.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $885.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $694.58. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $298.06 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

