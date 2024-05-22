Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,092,922 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,534 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $18,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 366,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $803,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ONB stock opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

