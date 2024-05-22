One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) by 123.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OLP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of One Liberty Properties stock opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average is $21.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $24.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.35%.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

