OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in OneMain during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in OneMain by 368.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $53.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.99.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.93 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.09%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,183,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,183,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $379,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,051,550.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.62.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

