Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Senior Officer Sells C$207,438.00 in Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.93, for a total value of C$207,438.00.

John Andrew Cormier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, John Andrew Cormier sold 5,531 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total transaction of C$27,931.55.

OLA opened at C$5.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 5.68. The company has a market cap of C$1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.92 and a beta of 1.59. Orla Mining Ltd. has a one year low of C$3.53 and a one year high of C$6.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.71.

Orla Mining ( TSE:OLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$85.70 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. Analysts anticipate that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.2189915 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OLA shares. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.44.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

