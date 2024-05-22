Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida Sells 1,250 Shares

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,366. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $83,190.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $76,300.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, T Christopher Uchida sold 2,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $204,975.00.

On Monday, March 11th, T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $146,860.00.

Palomar Stock Performance

PLMR stock opened at $82.63 on Wednesday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.67 and a one year high of $89.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.19 and a 200-day moving average of $69.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.28. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Palomar by 137.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Palomar by 66.7% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Palomar by 29.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Palomar from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palomar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

