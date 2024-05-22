Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 55.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

PARA opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PARA. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.58.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

