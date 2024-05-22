Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. Sells 150,000 Shares

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,007,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,191,187.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.29.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 320.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 635.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

