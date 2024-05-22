Paul Gu Sells 15,131 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CTO Paul Gu sold 15,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $387,504.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 894,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,911,448.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul Gu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Paul Gu sold 80,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $2,361,600.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Paul Gu sold 60,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $1,578,600.00.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $72.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average is $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $520,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 136.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 1,486.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 111,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

UPST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.78.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

See Also

