Paul Yoonku Cho Sells 3,449 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $154,480.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,865.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ultra Clean Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.99.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.99 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultra Clean

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 27,160.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UCTT shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

