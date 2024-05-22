Paul Yoonku Cho Sells 3,449 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $154,480.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,865.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Ultra Clean Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of UCTT stock opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.99.
Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.99 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on UCTT shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
