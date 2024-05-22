Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 132,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 39,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Trading Down 0.1 %

Pearson stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. Pearson plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.32.

Pearson Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1987 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Pearson Profile

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

