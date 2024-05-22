Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.26.

Pinterest Stock Down 2.7 %

PINS opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $739.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $866,310.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 500,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,762,886.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $733,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,979.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $866,310.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,504 shares in the company, valued at $17,762,886.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,405 shares of company stock worth $5,855,142. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.