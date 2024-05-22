Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,935,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 245,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,601,000 after acquiring an additional 144,369 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 153,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,238,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 17,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,311.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,311.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 205 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $38,960.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,004,510. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $215.50 on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $124.46 and a 12-month high of $216.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.69.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $335.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.97 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PIPR. StockNews.com raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Featured Stories

