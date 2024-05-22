Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) by 78.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 573,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,406 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Planet Labs PBC were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PL. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 443.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 959,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 782,568 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,159,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 230,627 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 263.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 262,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 190,510 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 744.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 104,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 522.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 88,638 shares in the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PL opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22. Planet Labs PBC has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $557.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 63.67%. The firm had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $4.80 to $4.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.68.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company's platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

