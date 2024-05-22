Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Insider David Mh Matthews Sells 5,000 Shares

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $384,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,861,045.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Mh Matthews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, David Mh Matthews sold 1,153 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $79,603.12.

Power Integrations Stock Down 0.9 %

POWI opened at $77.11 on Wednesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 369.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POWI. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

See Also

