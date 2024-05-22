Pranam Kolari Sells 6,490 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) insider Pranam Kolari sold 6,490 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $148,815.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,900.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Coupang alerts:

Pranam Kolari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 2nd, Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of Coupang stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $45,752.32.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.62.

Institutional Trading of Coupang

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Coupang by 25.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,054,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,922,000 after buying an additional 616,210 shares in the last quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP boosted its position in Coupang by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 505,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 96,300 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Coupang in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,415,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Coupang by 1,509.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 163,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 153,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Coupang in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Coupang

About Coupang

(Get Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.