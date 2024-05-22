Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.72 Million Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 162,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $18,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of R. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Ryder System by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ryder System by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,570,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,961,000 after buying an additional 187,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Ryder System by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

R has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.

In other Ryder System news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $2,309,838.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,897,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ryder System news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $2,309,838.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,897,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total value of $437,436.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,293.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,761 shares of company stock worth $12,052,755. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $124.61 on Wednesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.60 and a 52-week high of $128.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.11.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.98%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

