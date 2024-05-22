Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $19.30 Million Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $19,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Masimo by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Masimo by 2,888.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Masimo

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total value of $5,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MASI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Masimo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Masimo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.71.

Masimo Price Performance

MASI opened at $124.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.70 and a 200 day moving average of $122.12. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $75.22 and a 52-week high of $169.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.70 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.01%. Masimo’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Stories

