Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,398 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,398 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $19,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $84.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.84.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

