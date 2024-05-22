Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,902 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 437,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,902 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $19,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,740,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,711,000 after purchasing an additional 23,601 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at $5,409,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.78. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $41.03.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CENTA shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

In other news, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $400,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,533.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $400,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,533.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $170,027.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,889.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

