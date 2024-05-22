Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,268 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 139,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $18,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,457,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,125,000 after purchasing an additional 592,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,345,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,695,000 after buying an additional 31,813 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,043,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,943,000 after buying an additional 697,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,725,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,023,000 after acquiring an additional 93,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,287,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,124,000 after acquiring an additional 35,538 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA opened at $136.47 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $158.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

