Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 15,791 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,950 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 15,791 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $19,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378,428 shares of the airline’s stock worth $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 103,834 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,762 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,635,000 after acquiring an additional 124,054 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $1,069,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,158 shares of the airline’s stock worth $83,299,000 after acquiring an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 24.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 823,779 shares of the airline’s stock worth $22,506,000 after acquiring an additional 163,544 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUV opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LUV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

