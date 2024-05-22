Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,382 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $19,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.
Otter Tail Stock Performance
OTTR opened at $92.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.56. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $68.96 and a 1 year high of $99.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.21.
Otter Tail Announces Dividend
Otter Tail Profile
Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.
