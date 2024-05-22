Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,382 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $19,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

OTTR opened at $92.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.56. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $68.96 and a 1 year high of $99.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.69%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

