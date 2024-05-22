Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 537,406 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 928,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 537,406 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $18,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 1.62. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

